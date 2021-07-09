Livingston County Health Center to offer COVID-19 vaccine as part of Livingston County Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center has announced opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Health center nurses will be in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center lobby on July 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. before the Country Music Jamboree as part of the Livingston County Fair. Cold packs will be on hand to use on injection sites and to take home to use later. Commemorative pins will also be available for fully vaccinated county residents who stop by the health center’s booth with their vaccination card or a picture of the card.

The Livingston County Health Center will extend its walk-in COVID-19 vaccine hours on July 15. Starting then, vaccinations will be given Thursdays from 7 o’clock to noon and 1 o’clock to 5:30.

The health center reports three COVID-19 cases have been added since July 7, bringing the total to 2,026. The number of active cases dropped by three to 33.

Related