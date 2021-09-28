Livingston County Health Center to offer booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will offer booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment at two clinics. The first clinic will be on October 1st from 11 to 2 o’clock, and the second will be on October 13th from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Residents eligible to receive a booster dose are those who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine before April 1st and meet certain criteria. They must be at least 65 years old and residents in a long-term care setting, 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, or 18 to 64 with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of the occupational or institutional setting. Residents who are 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.

Participants in the Livingston County Health Center clinics must wait 15 minutes after vaccination to be observed for serious side effects.

Schedule an appointment for the clinics on October 1st or 13th by calling the health center at 660-646-5506.

The office notes it has not received word or authorization on Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine boosters.

The Livingston County Health Center will also limit rapid COVID-19 testing due to a decreased need for testing and increased responsibilities of COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations. Starting October 4th, rapid testing will be offered Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 o’clock.

Related