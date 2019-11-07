Livingston County Health Center to host flu shot clinic

Adult Livingston County residents can receive their influenza vaccination at a walk-in flu shot clinic at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe next week.

No appointments are necessary for residents at least 19 years old to get a flu shot at the health center on November 15th from 10 to 2 o’clock, including during the noon hour.

Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their card to the clinic. More opportunities for adults to be vaccinated are to be announced until the vaccine supply runs out.

Questions about the flu shot clinics should be directed to the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

