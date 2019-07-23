Livingston County Health Center to host “Breastfeeding Baby Shower”

Livingston County Health Center is hosting a Breastfeeding Baby Shower for expectant and breastfeeding Moms Tuesday, August 13th at Celebrations at Jerseys from 5:30-7 p.m.

The event will include a light supper, a few speakers, vendor booths, information about the benefits of breastfeeding and prize giveaways.

Each Mom can bring one adult guest and will receive a free package of diapers for attending. Those who are interested should call 646-5506 to register, or visit the Livingston County Health Center Facebook Page and register through the event. There are limited spots available, so those interested are encouraged to call soon.

