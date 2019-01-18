Livingston County Health Center to host Needs Day

Aging in Place Livingston County is hosting a Needs Day on Wednesday, January 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Center, located at 800 Adam Drive.

Area residents 60 and over who aren’t linked with services, or their caregivers, should benefit from three agencies on hand to get questions answered, information gathered and referrals to other resources accessible in our area.

Access II Disability Services, Community Action Partnership North Missouri, Grand River Multipurpose Center and Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging will be on hand to help people fill out intake forms and give more information about programs and services that might benefit them. Individuals can choose to make a private appointment by calling 646-5506 or walk in on that date to gather more information.

Access II offers a variety of services for people with disabilities, including vision and hearing impairment, housekeeping, transportation and more. To find out more about their services, visit www.accessii.org/home or call toll free (888) 663-2423.

CAPNCM is the community action partnership agency for the Green Hills area. They offer a wide range of programs and services, including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications are being accepted now for those who are 60 and over or disabled for that program. CAPNCM also has a weatherization program that helps make repairs to homes under certain circumstances. You can access the application on their website www.capncm.org or pick up a paper copy at the Health Center.

Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging was created in 1973, as a result of the Older Americans Act. NWMOAAA and serves the 18 counties of Northwest Missouri.

Services include Information and Assistance, Benefits Counseling, Congregate and Home Delivered Meals, Transportation, Long Term Care Ombudsman and Family Caregiver Programs and many other services for older adults who are at least 60 years of age. To view a benefits guide worksheet, visit our website at www.livcohealthcenter.com If you are a caregiver, it is best to bring the individual with you who is requesting services.

To make a private 15-minute appointment with Access II or Northwest Area Agency on Aging, call 646-5506. CAPNCM will also be counseling potential clients in our classroom. Walk-ins are also encouraged to come to this event.

For more information about Needs Day and all of the agencies represented, visit the Health Center Website at 646-5506.