Livingston County Health Center to host baby shower

The Livingston County Health Center will host a come-and-go breastfeeding baby shower for expectant and breastfeeding mothers. The event will be in Simpson Park of Chillicothe at the Kiwanis Shelter near the tennis courts on August 3, 2021, from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening.

There will be vendor booths, information about the benefits of breastfeeding, and prize giveaway sign-ups. Attendees will receive a free package of diapers and a goody bag.

The health center asks that only mothers come this year to limit the number of attendees due to the pandemic. Each attendee should wear a mask. Masks will be available at the event.

There are limited spots available for the breastfeeding baby shower on August 3. Call the Livingston County Health Center to register at 660-646-5506. Registration is also available at a link on the health center’s Facebook page. Registration will be accepted through July 28th.

