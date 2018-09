Livingston County residents will have an opportunity to receive influenza vaccinations at a walk-in clinic at the Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe next week.

Residents 19 years of age and older can receive their flu shot September 21st from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Appointments are not necessary.

Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their card to the clinic.