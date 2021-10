Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center will give flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine boosters by appointment at two clinics this month.

The clinics for Livingston County residents are on October 13th and 22nd from 9 to 3 o’clock. Those attending should bring their Medicare or private insurance cards if they have them. There is no out-of-pocket cost.

Call the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment at 660-646-5506.

