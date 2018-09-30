Livingston County Health Center to hold flu shot clinic

The Livingston County Health Center will hold a flu shot clinic at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe.

The clinic, October 5th from 10 o’clock to noon, is open to the public.

Amanda Spainhour with the Grand River Multipurpose Center asks that those interested in receiving a flu shot during the clinic come to the Multipurpose Center by October 3rd to fill out paperwork about Medicare and insurance information.

Call Amanda Spainhour at the Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555 for more information.