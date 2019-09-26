Livingston County Health Center to hold Flu shot clinic

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold walk-in Flu shot clinics next month.

Livingston County residents at least 19 years old can receive an influenza vaccination at the health center next Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 8:30 to 4 o’clock. No appointments are necessary.

Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their cards to the walk-in clinic. More opportunities for adults to receive a vaccination will be announced until the vaccine supply runs out.

The Livingston County Health Center will host a walk-in clinic for children only October 25th from 10 to 2 o’clock. Children 18 years old and younger can receive a flu shot and have a dental varnish applied in the same visit.

Call the Livingston County Health Center for more information on the flu shot clinics at 660-646-5506.

