The Livingston County Health Center has received its children’s flu vaccine, including Flu Mist and injectible.

Spots are open for children and adults at the health center’s curbside family flu shot clinic Monday, September 28th from 9 to 5 o’clock. Vaccinations will be available for anyone at least six months old.

Contact the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment at 646-5506.

