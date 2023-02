Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold adult blood draws by appointment on March 29th from 7 to 10 am.

The health center notes a CBC/chem panel now costs $40.00. Rates for other tests are the same.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 beginning March 1st to schedule an appointment and provide the information required for paperwork. Residents must have appointments to have their blood drawn on March 29th.

