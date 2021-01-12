Livingston County Health Center to hold Adult Blood Draw Clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Health Center announces the availability of private appointments for Adult Blood Draws on Wednesday, January 27th following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who would like to set up an appointment should call 646-5506 to provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Instructions will be given at that time as to social distancing measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clients will be required to answer a few health-related questions, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center if needed. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping people distanced, and private rooms will be utilized.

Related