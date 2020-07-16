Livingston County Health Center to conduct “School Shot Clinic”

Livingston County Health Center will be conducting an Adolescent School Shot clinic on Thursday, July 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students must have an appointment to be vaccinated on that date.

Students entering 8th and 12th grade in the 2020-2021 school year have required immunizations to start the 2020-2021 school year. Eighth graders are required to get a Meningococcal ACWY, Tdap, and recommended HPV; twelfth graders need a Meningococcal ACWY and recommended Meningitis B, which is required at most universities.

To make an appointment, parents should call 646-5506 or use the Google Form posted on the Health Center Facebook Page. Those with private insurance will need information from their membership card ready for the paperwork required for VaxCare.

On the day of the clinic, parents and kids should call when they arrive for their appointment before entering the building. Those who have masks should wear them, and those who don’t will be provided a mask at the clinic.

For more information about adolescent immunizations, call the Health Center at 646-5506.

