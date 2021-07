Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports two more COVID-19-related deaths since July 1st, bringing the count to 67. Thirteen cases were also added, making that total 2,015. Thirty-seven cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms another COVID-19 case, which brings the total to 895. Five cases are active, and there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of July 5th, 1,777 Sullivan County residents were fully vaccinated, which is 29.2% of the county population.

