Livingston County Health Center reports Delta, Alpha and Iota variants of COVID-19 confirmed in county

Local News July 9, 2021 KTTN News
The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since July 8th, bringing the total to 2,030. The number of active cases remained at 33.

The health center reports Delta, Alpha, and Iota variants have been confirmed in Livingston County, but the office does not have a “concrete” number on variants. Not every person who tests positive for COVID-19 has variant testing.

There have been about 50 breakthrough cases out of the 5,025 fully vaccinated Livingston County residents.

