The Livingston County Health Center reports another death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56.

Twenty-two cases were also added since May 18th’s update, which makes that total 1,561. Eighty-four of the cases are active.

The Livingston County Health Center asks residents to practice preventive measures and avoid gatherings while the county is experiencing this much COVID-19 activity.

