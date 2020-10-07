Livingston County Health Center reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received 27 new notifications of COVID-19 Wednesday, October 7th, bringing the cumulative total to 320. Nine of the new cases are from the Baptist Home outbreak.

Seventy-eight of the total cases are active, and 242 have been removed from isolation. The total cases include 27 from the Baptist Home, 11 from Fast Lanes, and five from the First Baptist Church.

There have been five hospitalizations in October involving individuals in their 50s to 80s and three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 39 cumulative offender cases of COVID-19 at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron, which is up by four. Twenty-five are active, and 14 have recovered.

There are also 48 staff COVID-19 cases at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, which is an increase of two. Twenty-one are active, and 27 have recovered.

