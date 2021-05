Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports the addition of 12 COVID-19 cases since May 10th. That brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,479. Twenty-three cases are active.

Two COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since May 5th, which the health department reports make the total 679. Three cases are active. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

