Livingston County Health Center offers free A1C tests in February

The Livingston County Health Center has announced the offering of complimentary hemoglobin A1C tests for residents of Livingston County. These tests are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout February, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on a walk-in basis. Coinciding with Heart Health Month, this initiative aims to address the connection between diabetes, whether diagnosed or undiagnosed, and heart disease.

In the United States, approximately 98 million adults, or one in three, have prediabetes, and more than 80% of them are unaware of their condition. Furthermore, over 37 million individuals are living with diabetes. Prediabetes can progress to type 2 diabetes and increase the risk of severe health issues, including heart attacks and strokes.

The A1C test, also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test, is a straightforward blood test that determines your average blood sugar levels over the past three months. It is a widely used diagnostic tool for prediabetes and diabetes and is essential for managing diabetes with your healthcare team.

Adults over 45 years of age, or those under 45 who are overweight and have one or more risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, are encouraged to get a baseline A1C test. No appointments are necessary for these tests.

