Livingston County Health Center hosts “Mitten Tree” for winter clothing

Local News November 23, 2023
Mitten Tree News Graphic
The Livingston County Health Center, located in Chillicothe, is extending a warm gesture to residents this winter season with its Mitten Tree initiative. The center’s mitten tree is adorned with various winter essentials, including hats, mittens, gloves, men’s work gloves, and scarves, specifically intended to assist those in need of warm winter gear.

Residents of Chillicothe and surrounding areas are welcome to visit the center to select items from the mitten tree. The center kindly requests that residents only take items necessary for their immediate family members, ensuring equitable access for all in need.

In addition to offering winter essentials, the Livingston County Health Center is accepting donations to replenish the mitten tree. Community members are encouraged to contribute new or clean winter gear. Donations can be delivered to the health center during its regular business hours.

Digital Correspondent

