Livingston County Health Center cancels blood draw clinic

Livingston County Health Center has cancelled May 27th Adult Blood Draw Clinic following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Missouri order due to the threat of coronavirus.

The health issue will be re-assessed in June, with the potential of exploring alternate means of doing blood draws, providing the virus spread has not increased. Immunizations are being done at Livingston County Health Center on a private appointment basis with appropriate protection in place for both the patient and Health Center nurses. If you would like to make an appointment, call the health center office at 646-5506 and speak to Registered Nurse Mary Taylor.

