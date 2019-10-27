Livingston County Health Center announces upcoming Flu Shot Clinics

Livingston County Health Center has announced two upcoming opportunities for adult and child county residents to receive their vaccination for influenza for the 2019-2020 flu season.

On Wednesday, October 30th, a walk-in flu clinic will be held at the health center, located at 800 Adam Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those 19 years of age and older. No appointments are necessary. Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their cards to the clinic.

The Health Center will also be hosting a Flu Shot for Kids Only Clinic on Friday, November 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where children 18 and under can get vaccinated for influenza on a walk-in basis.

For questions about the flu shot clinics, call the Health Center at 646-5506.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares