Livingston County Health Center announces Curbside COVID-19 testing

Livingston County Health Center would like to announce two free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Opportunities in July for county residents at their 800 Adam Drive location.

Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff, while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested.

The testing method used will be a PCR test that looks for the viral RNA in the nose to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

Livingston County residents 18 and older who would like to be tested should call 646-5506 to register and set up an appointment time. There is no out-of-pocket cost.

Testing will be held the mornings of Thursday, July 9th, and Thursday, July 23rd in the Health Center parking lot, located at 800 Adam Drive.

The Health Center appreciates the cooperation of the community following social distancing measures to protect our community. For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.

