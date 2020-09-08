Livingston County Health Center offering limited COVID-19 testing

Livingston County Health Center announces the availability of nasal pharyngeal COVID-19 testing at no out of pocket cost for county residents who meet specific criteria.

Those who would like to pursue this testing must have symptoms and be unable to access a test through their insurance, or without insurance. If a person is sick and in need of a test, call 646-5506, and a Health Center nurse will screen each case for eligibility and inform the client of the testing procedure.

Those being tested must sign an agreement to self-isolate until test results are received, or further instructions are given. Test kits are being provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

For more information about the Health Center’s limited COVID-19 Testing, call 646-5506.

