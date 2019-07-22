Livingston County Fair premium sale generates over $114,000.00

Livingston County Fair Board President Shane Baxter reports the premium sale brought a successful 2019 fair to an end Friday evening.

While the animal numbers were off just a little, Baxter said there was a significant increase in bidders supporting 4-H and FFA members.

The premium sale generated $114,250 for the youth who have expenses and time involved in showing their livestock. A total of 192 animals were featured. The greatest majority, 111, were swine. Others were steers, broiler chickens, sheep, goats, and rabbits.

The average price per animal sold was $595.00. The premium sale had 124 buyers. Livingston County fair officials listed the top three buyers are BTC Bank, Hutchison and Company, and the Jerry Litton Family Foundation.