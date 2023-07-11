Livingston County Fair officials announce winners in the horse and poultry shows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results from Monday’s events at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe have been announced. Participants showcased their skills and dedication in the Horse Show and Broiler Chicken competitions.

Here are the winners:

Horse Show:

Grand Champion Performance: Maggie Horton

Reserve Grand Champion Performance: Reata McCracken

Grand Champion Games: Kadie Rounkles

Reserve Grand Champion Games: Reata McCracken

Overall Showman (High point winner): Reata McCracken

Reserve Overall Showman (2nd high point winner): Kadie Rounkles

3rd place high point winner: Glenna Barnett

Broiler Chickens:

Grand Champion Broiler pen of 3: Grant Warren

Reserve Champion Broiler pen of 3: Lilli Pontious

