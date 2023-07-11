Livingston County Fair officials announce winners in the horse and poultry shows

Local News July 11, 2023 KTTN News
County Fair News Graaphic
Results from Monday’s events at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe have been announced. Participants showcased their skills and dedication in the Horse Show and Broiler Chicken competitions.

Here are the winners:

Horse Show:

  • Grand Champion Performance: Maggie Horton
  • Reserve Grand Champion Performance: Reata McCracken
  • Grand Champion Games: Kadie Rounkles
  • Reserve Grand Champion Games: Reata McCracken
  • Overall Showman (High point winner): Reata McCracken
  • Reserve Overall Showman (2nd high point winner): Kadie Rounkles
  • 3rd place high point winner: Glenna Barnett

Broiler Chickens:

  • Grand Champion Broiler pen of 3: Grant Warren
  • Reserve Champion Broiler pen of 3: Lilli Pontious

 

