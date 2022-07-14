Livingston County Fair officials announce results of rabbit, swine and horse shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from July 13th’s Rabbit, Swine, and Horse shows at the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair.

For the Rabbit Show, Jaclyn Hines had the best 4-class rabbit. She also received advanced senior rabbit showman for 14 and over and was named premier rabbit exhibitor for 14 and over. Junior rabbit showman for 13 and underwent to Gabrielle Barnett. Senior rabbit showman went to Bryton Bevelle. Elizabeth Buttman received advanced junior rabbit showman. She also was named premier rabbit exhibitor for 13 and under. Best of Rabbit Show went to Chloe Clements. She also had the best 6-class rabbit.

For the Swine Show, Jaxon Lollar had the champion market gilt and reserve supreme market hog. He also received junior showman. Rylee Anderson showed the reserve champion market gilt and received intermediate showman. The champion market barrow and supreme market hog were shown by Laney Gaston. Riggin Isaacs showed the reserve champion market barrow. Senior showmanship went to Dawsyn Lightner.

Among results from the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Horse Show, Glenna Barnett had the grand champion performance and received reserve supreme overall horseman. Kadie Rounkles had the reserve grand champion performance and grand champion speed. She was also named supreme overall horseman. Gracelynn Barnett had the reserve grand champion speed.