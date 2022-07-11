Livingston County Fair officials announce fair royalty and winners of competition events

Local News July 11, 2022 KTTN News
County Fair
Royalty has been announced for this week’s Livingston County Fair.

The Queen is Rylee Meneely and selected as Princess was Claire Walker. The Junior Princess is Taylor Peniston, and the Clover Princess is Rayanna Harris.

Numerous winners were selected in various age divisions for archery, small-bore rifle, western heritage, shotgun, and skeet.

Archery – Compound Finger, Junior Ages 8-10

  • 1st place – Rayanna Harris
  • 2nd Place – Tabitha Harris (tied)
  • 2nd Place – Decker Rardon (tied)

Archery – Compound Finger, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Daivinee Creason
  • 2nd place – Alyssa Harris
  • 3rd place – Andrew Schreiner

Archery – Compound Release, Junior ages 8-10

  • 1st place – Rowdy Miller
  • 2nd place – Carson Williams
  • 3rd place – Auston Carr

Archery – Compound Release, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Colton Carr
  • 2nd place – Leon Nickell
  • 3rd place – Connor Peery

Archery – Compound Release, Senior ages 14 and older

  • 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee
  • 2nd place – Jasper Jones
  • 3rd place – Luke Nickell

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Junior ages 8-10

  • 1st place – Alli Ray
  • 2nd place – Rayanna Harris (tied)
  • 2nd place – Kale Walker (tied)

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Quinten Eskew
  • 2nd place – Alyssa Harris
  • 3rd place – Halli Anderson

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Senior aged 14 and older

  • 1st place – Abby Jones
  • 2nd place – Jasper Jones
  • 3rd place – Dillon O’Dell

Air Rifle (BB and/or Pellet), Junior ages 8-10

  • 1st place – Carson Williams
  • 2nd place – Decker Rardon
  • 3rd Place – Jace Pittman

Western Heritage, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Quinten Eskew
  • 2nd place – Sang Hyun Lee

Western Heritage, Senior ages 14 and up

  • 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee

Muzzleloader, Senior ages 14 and up

  • 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee

Shotgun, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Harrison Costner
  • 2nd place – Tanner Briddle
  • 3rd place – Braden Stimpson

Shotgun, Senior ages 14 and up

  • 1st place – Porter Ficker
  • 2nd Place – Ethan Davis
  • 3rd place – Carson Rhodes

Skeet, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Andrew Schreiner

Skeet, Senior ages 14 and up

  • 1st place – Harlee Beck
  • 2nd place – Hayden Chapman
  • 3rd place – Ethan Cooper

Doubles, Intermediate ages 11-13

  • 1st place – Andrea Schreiner
  • 2nd place – Braden Stimpson

Doubles, Senior ages 14 and up

  • 1st place – Jason Ralls
  • 2nd place – Ethan Davis
  • 3rd place – Porter Ficken

Broiler Chickens

  • Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Emerson Brobst
  • Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Sam Brobst
