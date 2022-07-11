Livingston County Fair officials announce fair royalty and winners of competition events

Royalty has been announced for this week’s Livingston County Fair.
The Queen is Rylee Meneely and selected as Princess was Claire Walker. The Junior Princess is Taylor Peniston, and the Clover Princess is Rayanna Harris.
Numerous winners were selected in various age divisions for archery, small-bore rifle, western heritage, shotgun, and skeet.
Archery – Compound Finger, Junior Ages 8-10
- 1st place – Rayanna Harris
- 2nd Place – Tabitha Harris (tied)
- 2nd Place – Decker Rardon (tied)
Archery – Compound Finger, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Daivinee Creason
- 2nd place – Alyssa Harris
- 3rd place – Andrew Schreiner
Archery – Compound Release, Junior ages 8-10
- 1st place – Rowdy Miller
- 2nd place – Carson Williams
- 3rd place – Auston Carr
Archery – Compound Release, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Colton Carr
- 2nd place – Leon Nickell
- 3rd place – Connor Peery
Archery – Compound Release, Senior ages 14 and older
- 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee
- 2nd place – Jasper Jones
- 3rd place – Luke Nickell
Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Junior ages 8-10
- 1st place – Alli Ray
- 2nd place – Rayanna Harris (tied)
- 2nd place – Kale Walker (tied)
Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Quinten Eskew
- 2nd place – Alyssa Harris
- 3rd place – Halli Anderson
Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Senior aged 14 and older
- 1st place – Abby Jones
- 2nd place – Jasper Jones
- 3rd place – Dillon O’Dell
Air Rifle (BB and/or Pellet), Junior ages 8-10
- 1st place – Carson Williams
- 2nd place – Decker Rardon
- 3rd Place – Jace Pittman
Western Heritage, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Quinten Eskew
- 2nd place – Sang Hyun Lee
Western Heritage, Senior ages 14 and up
- 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee
Muzzleloader, Senior ages 14 and up
- 1st place – Yoo Jung Lee
Shotgun, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Harrison Costner
- 2nd place – Tanner Briddle
- 3rd place – Braden Stimpson
Shotgun, Senior ages 14 and up
- 1st place – Porter Ficker
- 2nd Place – Ethan Davis
- 3rd place – Carson Rhodes
Skeet, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Andrew Schreiner
Skeet, Senior ages 14 and up
- 1st place – Harlee Beck
- 2nd place – Hayden Chapman
- 3rd place – Ethan Cooper
Doubles, Intermediate ages 11-13
- 1st place – Andrea Schreiner
- 2nd place – Braden Stimpson
Doubles, Senior ages 14 and up
- 1st place – Jason Ralls
- 2nd place – Ethan Davis
- 3rd place – Porter Ficken
Broiler Chickens
- Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Emerson Brobst
- Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Sam Brobst