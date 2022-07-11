Livingston County Fair officials announce fair royalty and winners of competition events

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Royalty has been announced for this week’s Livingston County Fair.

The Queen is Rylee Meneely and selected as Princess was Claire Walker. The Junior Princess is Taylor Peniston, and the Clover Princess is Rayanna Harris.

Numerous winners were selected in various age divisions for archery, small-bore rifle, western heritage, shotgun, and skeet.

Archery – Compound Finger, Junior Ages 8-10

1 st place – Rayanna Harris

2 nd Place – Tabitha Harris (tied)

2nd Place – Decker Rardon (tied)

Archery – Compound Finger, Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Daivinee Creason

2 nd place – Alyssa Harris

3rd place – Andrew Schreiner

Archery – Compound Release, Junior ages 8-10

1 st place – Rowdy Miller

2 nd place – Carson Williams

3rd place – Auston Carr

Archery – Compound Release, Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Colton Carr

2 nd place – Leon Nickell

3rd place – Connor Peery

Archery – Compound Release, Senior ages 14 and older

1 st place – Yoo Jung Lee

2 nd place – Jasper Jones

3rd place – Luke Nickell

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Junior ages 8-10

1 st place – Alli Ray

2 nd place – Rayanna Harris (tied)

2nd place – Kale Walker (tied)

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Quinten Eskew

2 nd place – Alyssa Harris

3rd place – Halli Anderson

Smallbore Rifle (.22 Cal), Senior aged 14 and older

1 st place – Abby Jones

2 nd place – Jasper Jones

3rd place – Dillon O’Dell

Air Rifle (BB and/or Pellet), Junior ages 8-10

1 st place – Carson Williams

2 nd place – Decker Rardon

3rd Place – Jace Pittman

Western Heritage, Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Quinten Eskew

2nd place – Sang Hyun Lee

Western Heritage, Senior ages 14 and up

1st place – Yoo Jung Lee

Muzzleloader, Senior ages 14 and up

1st place – Yoo Jung Lee

Shotgun, Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Harrison Costner

2 nd place – Tanner Briddle

3rd place – Braden Stimpson

Shotgun, Senior ages 14 and up

1 st place – Porter Ficker

2 nd Place – Ethan Davis

3rd place – Carson Rhodes

Skeet, Intermediate ages 11-13

1st place – Andrew Schreiner

Skeet, Senior ages 14 and up

1 st place – Harlee Beck

2 nd place – Hayden Chapman

3rd place – Ethan Cooper

Doubles, Intermediate ages 11-13

1 st place – Andrea Schreiner

2nd place – Braden Stimpson

Doubles, Senior ages 14 and up

1 st place – Jason Ralls

2 nd place – Ethan Davis

3rd place – Porter Ficken

Broiler Chickens

Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Emerson Brobst

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Broilers – Sam Brobst