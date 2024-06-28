Livingston County Fair kicks off June 30th with packed schedule

Local News June 28, 2024
The Livingston County Fair will commence on June 30th at the Chillicothe fairgrounds, running through July 20th. The fair will feature a variety of events for all ages, emphasizing 4-H and FFA activities.

The 4-H and FFA Horse Show will start the fair on June 30th. On July 1st, the 4-H archery competition will take place, followed by the 4-H small bore, BB, western heritage, and muzzleloader competition on July 2nd. The truck and tractor pull will be held on July 5th at 6:30 p.m.

July 13th will host the king, queen, and princess interviews alongside contest day. The 4-H and FFA Shotgun Shoot and a dress review are scheduled for July 14th, with an awards ceremony and royalty crowning at 5 p.m.

The schedule for July 15th includes dog and broiler chicken shows, with achievement night judging starting at 5:30 p.m. July 16th features a poultry show, blacksmithing demonstration, and rabbit advanced showmanship.

July 17th will include rabbit and breeding and market swine shows, 4-H demonstrations, and an entrepreneurship market. The day will conclude with a barn dance and cornhole tournament at 7 p.m.

Sheep, goat, feeder calf, breeding cattle, bucket calf, style, and steer shows will be held on July 18th, alongside 4-H demonstrations, an entrepreneurship market, and an ice cream social. The farm kid challenge will take place at 8 p.m.

On July 19th, a Farm Bureau breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m., followed by the supreme showman competition, livestock judging, and fitting competitions. An appreciation picnic will begin at 5:30 p.m., with announcements and recognition at 6:40 p.m. The premium livestock auction will start at 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Facebook page.

