Various activities will be held next month for the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe.

A shot gun shoot is scheduled for July 5th, and an archery shoot is July 6th. Bb/pellet and small bore, muzzleloader, and western heritage shoots will be at the Beck Home July 7th.

Clean up and fair set up will be July 11th for adults only.

The broiler chicken show will be July 13th, and the poultry show will be July 14th.

Junior Princess and Princess interviews will be conducted July 14th. Queen and clover princess interviews will be July 15th. The queen coronation is scheduled for July 16th.

Judging of 4-H and FFA exhibits will take place during Achievement Night July 16th. Projects will be dropped off at the door. There will not be any face to face judging.

The breeding swine show will be July 17th. Rabbit, market swine, and horse shows will be July 18th.

Goat, dairy, and steer shows are July 19th. 4-H demonstrations and speeches will be in the Ag Building also July 19th.

The bucket calf show will be July 20th. There will also be an award ceremony for shooting sports and market sale July 20th. The market sale will be children only and not include animals.

Clean up will be held July 21st.

Livingston County Fair participants should sign up at fair entry (dot) com. No animal entries will be accepted after July 1st. No project building entries will be accepted after July 9th. More information is available on the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Facebook page.

