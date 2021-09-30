Livingston County Emergency Management reports storm siren in Danner Park malfunctioned triggering tornado warning

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Emergency Management reported on Wednesday night, September 29 that the storm siren at Danner Park in Chillicothe inadvertently activated and issued a tornado warning.

The siren repair company could tell the siren was not activated from the fire or police departments and came from an outside radio signal source. The repair company was to come Thursday morning September 30 to update the software for the Danner Park siren. This was to protect against the siren accidentally being activated again.

Emergency Management apologized for any worry or confusion during the September 29 incident.

