Livingston County deputy clocks driver going 110 mph in a 65 zone near Utica

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of a Chicago man after the sheriff’s office responded to calls for service regarding a very fast and careless driver on Highway 36.

Twenty-five-year-old Jerome Halsey the Third was arrested for alleged excessive speed and posted bond (no amount listed). He is scheduled for Livingston County Court on May 27th.

Cox reports a deputy used radar to clock the speed of the suspect vehicle as it traveled 110 miles per hour in a 65 zone near Utica. He notes 110 miles per hour is the equivalent of 161 and a third feet per second, which he calls “an absolute disregard for the safety of every person on the roadway.”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is scheduling additional traffic enforcement activities by deputy sheriffs, which are paid by safety grants. The enforcement projects were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox notes traffic has increased, and many drivers are not slowing down or driving safely

