Livingston County deputies upgrade skills at narcotics training

Three Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies attended narcotic interdiction training in Overland Park, Kansas, on February 12th. Taylor West, Caleb Smith, and Ean Clevenger participated in Street Cop Training’s Interdiction Academy.

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle with the sheriff’s office states that Street Cop Training is renowned for its excellent narcotics training within the law enforcement community.

The company’s website indicates that the course is designed to cater to the needs and requirements of all law enforcement personnel, ensuring their professional growth and expertise in various domains. The curriculum focuses on crimes involving the transportation of narcotics, illicit currency, weapons, and human smuggling. It also covers a range of investigative aspects related to policing.

Street Cop Training emphasizes that participants learn skills by utilizing advanced roadside interviewing techniques, which serve as a tool for deciphering and understanding human behaviors commonly exhibited by deceptive individuals.

Woelfle mentions that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the deputies who are proactive in their day-to-day activities. He notes that the training will enhance their abilities to continue to get dangerous drugs off the streets.

