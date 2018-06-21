Livingston County deputies stop agitated man after hit and run on Route Z

A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Kansas City man after he was suspected of a hit and run Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Cox says dispatch received a report that a vehicle pulling a large enclosed trailer sideswiped a car on Route Z and continued north. Deputy John Stafford was already headed in that direction on another matter, met the suspect vehicle south of Chillicothe, and attempted to stop the driver for a distance with lights and siren.

The driver finally stopped at the stop light at U. S. Highway 65 and Business 36 but continued north until the deputy pulled beside him and directed him to stop. The suspect claimed he had not realized there was an accident. The suspect initially described driving along when his driver’s side mirror exploded and was gone. Cox says the man said he did not see anything, so he continued.

The suspect reportedly was agitated with the two deputies during their discussion. The man allegedly started “mouthing off” about being stopped in a small town, and if the deputies were from a big city they would know much more. At that time Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter explained he moved to the area from Springfield, and Deputy Stafford said he moved from Kansas City.

Cox says the information and suspect were turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to complete the collision investigation.

