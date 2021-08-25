Livingston County Deputies respond to call of man jumping from a moving van and a call about a partially nude man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office responded to calls involving a man who allegedly jumped from a moving van north of the Chillicothe Correctional Center the afternoon of August 24. He says dispatch received a call from a woman reporting her adult grandson jumped from the van and walked into a field.

The Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services also sent an ambulance to check on the man. After a discussion by cell phone, Cox says the man came out of hiding, was checked by ambulance staff, and refused treatment.

The man reportedly agreed to ride with his grandmother and return to Trenton, however, the man apparently changed his mind after a few miles and chose to walk. Cox says officers checked the man multiple times, but he kept hiding in the brush when law enforcement was in the area. A tracking K-9 and drone were on scene but were unable to locate the man the night of August 24.

The sheriff’s office responded to a citizen report the morning of August 25 of a partially nude man near LIV 216 and Highway 65. Cox says the man spent a lot of time in brush and agreed to go to the emergency room to be checked for dehydration and/or other problems.

A crisis intervention team report is being completed for possible mental health and/or drug addiction issues.

