Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Commission will speak with a representative of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank next week.

Chad Higdon is on the agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Chillicothe on June 28th at 11 a.m.

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas will also attend a Green Hills Regional Planning Commission meeting in Trenton on June 30th at 9:30 a.m.