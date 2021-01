Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Commission will review the 2021 budget requests three days next week. The commission will meet at the courthouse in Chillicothe on January 11th, 12th, and 14th starting at 9:30 in the morning.

January 12th’s agenda includes a meeting with Leslie Patek with the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter at 9:30 regarding a budget request.

