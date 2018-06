The Livingston County Commission will meet next week at the courthouse in Chillicothe on June 14th at 9:30 in the morning

The agenda includes meeting with the Sampsel Township Board and landowners at 10 o’clock regarding a tube on LIV 530 and bid opening at 11 o’clock for a request for proposal for a consultant for energy savings projects.

The Livingston County Commission will also attend the 55 and Go annual banquet at the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe at 5:30 that evening.

