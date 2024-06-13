Livingston County Children’s Wellness Committee hosts Back to School Bonanza on July 30

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Children’s Wellness Committee will host the 16th Annual Back to School Bonanza on Tuesday, July 30, in the North Gym of the Grand River YMCA, located at 1725 Locust Street in Chillicothe.

The Livingston County Back to School Bonanza is open to Livingston County residents entering Kindergarten through 12th grade. There are no financial requirements.

Parents must register students for the event online at this link to receive a free backpack and school supplies. All registrations are due on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Assistance with online registration can be obtained at the MU Extension Office and Livingston County Health Center.

School supplies may only be picked up on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, between 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. during the Back to School Bonanza at the YMCA North Gym.

New this year, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Livingston County Health Center is partnering with MU ParentLink to present “Family Fun Fest,” an event to connect families with valuable resources and services while making memories with their kids.

ParentLink is a statewide nonprofit program funded by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Veterans United Foundation and is an extension of the University of Missouri.

In addition to the booths, there will be snacks, face painting, vision screenings, a strolling entertainer performing magic tricks, balloon tying, and juggling, giveaways, a drawing for two bicycles, and more.

Eligible attendees can also sign up for SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid. Families who attend from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. are welcome to return for the Family Fun Fest in the afternoon.

This community event is made possible by the generous support of local businesses, grants, and individuals. Since the event now includes Livingston County students in all grades, more funds are needed to purchase school supplies. Anyone interested in contributing should contact Jessica Trussell at 646-0811 or mail a donation to the University of Missouri Extension Office at 511 Elm Street in Chillicothe. Checks should be payable to MU Extension.

