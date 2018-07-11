Livingston County authorities seeking charges in case involving grass fire that was intentionally set

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation regarding a grass fire in late May lead to the sheriff’s office seeking criminal charges against a Dawn resident Monday.

Cox says the sheriff’s office and Dawn Fire Department responded to a call of a large grass fire along LIV 431 south of Route C May 25 with authorities arriving on the scene to find the fire was small and appeared to have been intentionally set.

The sheriff’s office conducted the additional investigation with the assistance of the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office and Cox reports the case file has been submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney for consideration.

