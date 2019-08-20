Livingston County authorities run into difficulties serving eviction notice

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a deputy made multiple attempts to serve an eviction notice Saturday.

Someone at the home allegedly lied to the deputy and said the person to be served was at work. The sheriff’s office checked with the employer and determined the employee had not been to work for days. Cox says additional checks at the home resulted in the refusal of individuals at home to answer the door.

An investigation alleges the suspect intentionally lied to the deputy to prevent the person from being served the eviction notice, however, authorities were ultimately able to serve the person with the eviction notice.

The incident of alleged interfering with the legal process is being reported to the prosecuting attorney.