Livingston County Ambulance District Board announces quarterly meeting and tax rate hearing

The Livingston County Ambulance District Board is scheduled to hold its regular quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.

This meeting will also include a tax rate hearing, to set the tax rate for the coming period. The meeting is slated to begin at 8:00 a.m. and will take place in the training room of the Chillicothe Fire Department, located at 700 2nd Street.

This meeting is open to the public, providing an opportunity for community members to engage in discussions and stay informed about the decisions and operations of the Livingston County Ambulance District Board.