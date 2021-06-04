Livingston County adds 20 cases of COVID-19 in 24-hours; Caldwell County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COVID-19 cases have increased by 20 in Livingston County since June 3rd, which makes the total 1,811. The health center notes 132 cases are active, which is down one.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website shows Livingston County’s PCR positivity rate at 20.6% for the last seven days using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention method.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 876. Nine cases are active, and 15 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

Twenty-six point eight percent of Sullivan County residents have completed COVID-19 vaccination.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed to receive the vaccine at the health department in Kingston on June 7 from 9 to 5 o’clock.