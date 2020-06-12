Livingston County 4-H member to serve as Executive Board President on State 4-H Council

A 4-H member from Livingston County has been named the 2020-2021 State 4-H Council Executive Board President. Seth Hansen is a member of the Springhill Go Getters Club. He was elected in a vote of Missouri 4-H youth ages 14 and older. Hansen will represent 4-H members from across the state.

The Missouri 4-H Council works with county youth liaisons, assists in planning and implementing statewide 4-H programs, gives input on 4-H program and policy issues, and works to address issues and concerns important to Missouri 4-H youth.

Hansen says he is “super excited to be able to serve the state” as the State 4-H Council Executive Board president and to continue “to make the best even better.”

Hansen will be joined on the council by Northwest Regional representatives, including Regional Representative Braden Constant, who is also a member of the Springhill Go Getters.

