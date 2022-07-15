Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair officials announce results from Sheep, Goat and Beef shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from the Sheep, Goat, and Beef shows at the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair.

For the Sheep Show, Rylee Anderson showed the overall grand champion market lamb and overall grand champion ewe. Anderson also received senior sheep showman. Benjamin Brubaker had the overall reserve grand champion market lamb and received junior sheep showman. The overall reserve grand champion ewe was shown by Farrah Lauhoff.

Ella Johnson showed the overall supreme champion market goat and the champion market wether. Braden Stimpson had the overall reserve supreme champion market goat and champion market doe. Stimpson also received junior goat showman. The reserve champion market wether was shown by A. J. Schreiner. The reserve champion market doe was shown by Jacie Stimpson. Senior goat showman went to Rylee Anderson.

Dalton Hoover had the overall champion market animal and grand champion steer at the Beef Show. Hoover also received senior market showman. Alison Probasco showed the overall reserve champion market animal and reserve grand champion steer. Aubrey Burton showed the grand champion market heifer and received intermediate market showman. The reserve grand champion market heifer was shown by Kadie Rounkles. Junior market showman went to Ella Stephans. Clayton Walker showed the overall champion breeding heifer and received senior breeding showman. Jenna Reeter had the overall reserve champion breeding heifer. Kimber Woodworth received intermediate breeding showman. Junior breeding showman went to Ridge Huston.

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Supreme Showman champion was Rylee Anderson. Harlee Beck was the reserve champion.