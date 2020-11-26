Livingston and Sullivan County report COVID-19 related deaths; Harrison County 20 new cases; Linn County 13 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms an additional death due to COVID-19, bringing the total to eight. Three additional cases have also been confirmed, which makes that total 631. There are 42 active cases and four active probable cases for Sullivan County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces another death related to COVID-19, making the total 20. Eleven new cases have also been added for a total of 757. Seventy-nine cases are active, with 56 in the community, 16 in facilities, and seven in schools. There are 20 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Livingston County.

COVID-19 cases increased by 20 since Monday for Harrison County. The health department reports a total of 442. Active cases went up by five to 54. Five COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

Thirteen COVID-19 cases have been added for Linn County, bringing the total to 648. The health department notes there are 95 active cases, and 85 of those are in the community. Sixteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

