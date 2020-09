Additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Livingston and Sullivan counties.

Livingston County Health Center on Monday reports there’s been a total of 81 cases since testing began, with five additional reports were received since Friday. Of the total, 11 cases are described as active.

Sullivan County Health Department on Monday reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19. Sullivan county now has 171 cases, with one described as probable and six cases listed as active.

