COVID-19 cases have increased in Linn County by 13 since September 14, 2021. The health department reports 1,853 total cases, and 23 are active. The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations decreased by two to four.

The Livingston County Health Department reports five COVID-19 cases have been added since its September 17th update. That makes the total 2,298. The number of active cases has decreased by 13 and is now at 15.

