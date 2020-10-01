Livingston and Harrison counties report increase in COVID-19 cases

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received an additional four notifications for positive COVID-19 Wednesday, September 30th. That brings the cumulative number of cases to 211. Thirty-seven of the cases are active, and 174 have been removed from isolation. There have been 16 hospitalizations and two deaths related to COVID-19 reported for Livingston County.

The Harrison County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 130 total confirmed cases, which is an increase of three from Tuesday, September 29th. Seventeen of the cases are active, and 112 have been removed from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County.

